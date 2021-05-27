Porzingis fined $ 50,000 for visiting a strip club

The Dallas Mavericks timing couldn’t be better. Two playoff games and two wins. And what victories: against a contender for the ring like the Los Angeles Clippers and with the feeling that the results escape from anything close to chance. With a Luka Doncic unleashed, you play what the Texans propose; but the Slovenian is not alone. Tim Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson … and Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian player, with the rumors about his bad relationship with the Slovenian away, is being the key piece that is expected. He averages 17 points and 4 rebounds with a 44.4% accuracy in the triple and responds in the determining moments. For this reason, losing you could be a major problem for your franchise and, for this reason, the latest resolution of the NBA on his person can be understood as a blessing.

After attending a strip club last Sunday, Porzingis was fined $ 50,000 by the organization; However, the sanction will not lead to a suspension match, something that was feasible if it is taken into account that the infraction is related to the safety and health protocols of the NBA. According to the standard, no player is allowed to enter bars, clubs, lounges or similar establishments while your team is active in the competition; even if the player, as is the case with Kristaps, is vaccinated. “Obviously, we accept the ruling of the league … and apart from that, we have no comment on the matter,” said Rick Carlise, the franchise coach.

The player himself, after the second game against the Los Angeles Clippers, has also spoken, in a tone of regret and consequent: “What happened is a mistake on my part. Honestly, I was a bit confused with the protocols, I made a mistake and paid for it. Glad to get the win tonight and to be able to play. I’m looking forward to what’s next, but it was a mistake on my part, “he declared to the media. The NBA, for its part, in a statement, has explained why the infraction has not entailed any suspension game: “In consultation with medical experts, and based on all the facts and circumstances, it was determined that their assistance did not generate risks related to the spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, a quarantine is not necessary.” read.

The case, in this way, is added to that of LeBron James, who, before playing his first game of the series against Phoenix Suns, was also warned for violating the protocols. In its particularity, for attending an advertising event and without entailing any type of financial compensation. NBA spokesman Mike Bass explained the reason for the differences between one case and the other: “While we understand the inclination to compare the (Porzingis) incident with protocol violations by other players, including LeBron James , those facts are very different. LeBron briefly attended an outdoor event related to an individual business activity in which everyone had to get vaccinated or take a negative Covid test. The league reviews each potential protocol violation on a case-by-case basis, determines quarantines, and imposes discipline based on the individual facts and circumstances of each matter. “