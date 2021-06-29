Porzingis and Doncic, cold war

Revolution is coming in the Mavericks. Well, it’s already underway. Jason kidd is the new coach after the cessation of Donnie nelson as head of basketball operations and the start, seeing the big picture, from Rick carlisle to go back to the Pacers. Soon to be announced to Nico Harrison as a new strong man in sports management. Two new players on a board where Mark Cuban he wants to remain the first and last to move tiles. Luka doncic, the player-franchise, has lost two supports, he will not have a hand Jamahl mosley, for which he had opted to be the new coach, and has had to face an earthquake in the name of Haralabos Voulgaris. In the middle of his new challenge, that of qualifying Slovenia for the Olympics, more information comes from Dallas about his position in the franchise, somewhat uncomfortable.

Tim MacMahon, ESPN strongman for the Texas teams, has assured on his partner Zach Lowe’s podcast that “Porzingis and Doncic do not like each other.”

They are going to have to endure unless an agreement is reached by the Latvian. Luka Doncic will sign this summer his extension for the maximum, with which he will go to a contract of 201.5 million, but Kristaps Porzingis has three years left at the rate of 101.4 million. The trade seems complicated for the Mavs. Kidd is from a school similar to Carlisle’s in that it was his on-court extension in the 2011 Ring, the only one for the blued franchise, but it’s going to take more than that to fix the gap between its two main players.

After losing the 2021 NBA Playoffs series, several phrases from the two protagonists resounded. With a leisurely style, thinking twice about the answer as he has done on other occasions on this topic, Porzingis spoke about how he feels about his position on the team. “Good question. I’m fine. I’ve tried to work hard and translate it, to do my part, to listen to the technicians and know what they ask me to do, and that’s it,” he said, adding that “I try not to overthink. and focus on what I can control “and that” I want to be better physically and on the court, the rest will resolve itself. ” Moments after the defeat, he assured that “there is a mental battle” in reference to his role in the team’s game: “This is not what I’m used to and what I feel more comfortable with, so I try to be as professional as possible. that I can”. Doncic was questioned in the press conference at the end of the campaign about his union with his teammate, who was very strong at the time of the transfer with the Knicks but has been declining over the months, and his phrase suggests part of the problems with him: “He’s a great player and I think we should use him more. That’s all.” Rick Carlisle, the coach who was responsible for the way they both have to play, was conciliatory before announcing that he was leaving the squad: “When they have played together and have had the option to pick up a rhythm for a long period of time, the cycle has been positive. ”

Cuban, fond of giving an opinion on everything they ask him, supported the union of the two by sliding that Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry weren’t such friends when they got together in Dallas. Days later, after the season is over and the reflection period has been completed, admits the Mavs need like eating a second scorer, who isn’t supposed to be Porzingis.

The discomfort of the Latvian center was palpable. Carlisle made it clear that he did not want to see him inside the zone despite the fact that there, on the posts and overhead, he was decisive in the Knicks before his serious knee injury. He has been relegated to the corners and quick shots of three and Doncic has not given him all the ball he needed to feel comfortable in a season that started late and ended at the same point as the last: the first round and against the Clippers.

RELATED | The precedents with Porzingis during this season