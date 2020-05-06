The Portuguese teams resumed training yesterday after almost two months of inactivity and will have four weeks to catch up, as the first division will return the weekend of May 30 and 31 to complete the remaining ten days.

If Sporting de Portugal and Braga had already started training last week, Benfica and Porto, like many other Portuguese teams, returned to the pitch yesterday with strict security measures.

Before any contact with the ball, the players of the different clubs have undergone serological tests, in order to identify those footballers who may have passed the coronavirus or are currently positive.

As reported by Benfica, their squad returned yesterday morning to the Seixal training facilities and the players are divided into different groups.

Bruno Lage, technician of the incarnated ones, said that the work plan is perfectly defined, since “the return to the competition never ceased to be” his “horizon”.

Lage recalled that Benfica aims to win its thirty-eighth League and the final of the Portuguese Cup to be played against Porto.

For their part, the dragons of Conceiçao once again set foot on the grass of the Olival, on the outskirts of Porto, where, after a series of diagnostic tests, they were divided into three groups.

After the first 24 days -until March 8- the Portuguese League was led by Porto with 60 points, one more than Benfica, while the third, Braga, was already off the hook, 14 from the leader.

In Portugal, many clubs of the second division have expressed their disagreement since in the de-escalation plan of the COVID-19 pandemic presented last week by the Portuguese Government, only the return of the first division matches was contemplated, while that there is nothing decided on the silver category.

