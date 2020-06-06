By Victoria Waldersee and Paul Carrel

LISBON / BERLIN, June 6 (.) – Portugal’s prosecutor’s office said on Saturday that it would carefully review its files to see if a German suspected of murdering the young British woman Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the southern Algarve region in 2007, has criminal record.

Germany is investigating a 43-year-old German citizen suspected of murder, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said Thursday.

Lawyer Jan-Christian Hochmann confirmed to . on Saturday that he represented the suspect, Christian B., but declined to comment.

German police said on Wednesday that the suspect lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and that he worked in the catering sector but also robbed holiday apartments and trafficked drugs. The suspect is currently in custody for a different matter.

On Friday, Portugal’s attorney general’s office said there were no records of crimes committed by the suspect in the Algarve.

However, on Saturday, being specifically asked about German court documents citing his past convictions in Portugal and his own confession in a German court of at least two theft cases, the prosecutor’s office said: “Given the new elements that have come up, we will review our search. “

Portuguese prosecutors said on Friday that the only records they had of the suspect were five requests for international judicial cooperation, at least one related to the McCann case. They did not say whether the man had been investigated in Portugal in connection with the McCann case.

Three-year-old McCann disappeared from his bedroom on May 3, 2007 while his parents were dining with close friends at the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve, leading to an international search.

In Germany, the Braunschweig state prosecutor said on Thursday that the suspect was a sex offender with multiple convictions, including for sexual abuse of minors, and that authorities assumed the girl was dead. No body has been found. (Additional report by Catarina Demony in Praia da Luz, Maria Sheahan and Joern Poltz in Germany Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)

