Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office investigates the signing of Éder Militão with Real Madrid

The 9.72 million euros in commissions resulting from the 50 million that Real Madrid paid in 2019 for the signing of the Brazilian central Éder Militão, then at Porto, are being investigated by the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office.

According to what the Portuguese newspaper “Público” reported on Thursday, two agents are in the spotlight: Bruno Macedo, one of the four Portuguese arrested in Operation “Red Card” that has forced the president of Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira, to resign; and the Brazilian Giuliano Bertolucci.

In August 2018, Porto bought from São Paulo 90% of the rights of Militão for 8.5 million and in March 2019, Real Madrid bought 100% of the rights for 50 million, from which Porto would benefit at 38.16 million euros.

However, 21% of the amount that Porto entered was for the two intermediaries, according to the same source. In addition, the first purchase operation, when Porto acquired Militão, is also under suspicion, according to the newspaper.

According to the same source, there came into play Pedro Pinho, a businessman closely linked to the president of Porto, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, who a few months ago was accused of assaulting a cameraman of the Portuguese television TVI.

That investigation, according to “Público”, arises from an anonymous complaint that explained that part of the commissions of said operation would have been used to compensate players and referees.

Pinho was also a partner of Alexandre Pinto da Costa, son of the current Porto president, in a company also related to football, reveals the Portuguese newspaper.

