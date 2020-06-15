The population of Portugal increased during 2019 for the first time in ten years, to 10.3 million inhabitants, thanks above all to strong progress in immigration, the National Statistics Institute (INE) published on Monday.

« Portugal registered a growth rate (0.19%) » of its population, « something that has not happened since 2009, » INE said in a statement.

At the end of last year, Portugal had almost 10.3 million inhabitants, almost 20,000 more than a year earlier.

Natural growth, that is, the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths, continued to be negative, as has been the case since 2010, according to the source.

Consequently, this population growth is due to a positive migratory balance, which has almost quadrupled, of 44,500 people.

In 2019, permanent immigration increased by 68.5%, while permanent emigration fell by 10.7%.

« Demographic aging has continued to increase in Portugal, » said the INE, adding that currently there are 163.2 people 65 years of age or older, for every hundred children under 15.

tsc / mg / lch / age / mis