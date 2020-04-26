This weekend, the Portuguese Football League (LPFP) announced that it wants the clubs to ensure the cleanliness of the stadiums after the main leagues in the country resume their activities. In addition, the entity stated that it wants the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) to be directly responsible for coronavirus testing on teams and refereeing before matches.

According to the Portuguese newspaper ‘Record’, the Lusa agency had access to information about the possible return of football in the country. As reported by the League, the return depends on the guidelines of the official entities and will only happen by means of a set of rules that all clubs must comply with. These rules are linked to the hygiene of all stadiums and disinfectants available in the changing rooms.

In this sense, according to the entity, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is responsible for carrying out coronavirus tests on players and referees. Another highlighted rule is the verification of the pitch by the referee team under the guidance of the league delegate, always maintaining the social distance recommended by the health agencies.

For the safety of all, the League delegates must arrive at the stadium three hours before the match, always wearing masks and being responsible for verifying that all rules have been followed, especially the hygiene of the stadiums and the game ball. Access to changing rooms and technical areas will only be allowed for a few people seeking to avoid any risk.

Regarding the safety of the games, those responsible circulated in the technical areas of the stadium in a reduced amount, maintaining social distance and wearing masks. During matches, the presidential tribunes must have a maximum of five people

