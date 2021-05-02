Portuguese GP 2021 F1: this is the grid

Mercedes is back on the front row of the grid for the first time since the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas at the helm. The Red Bulls and Carlos Sainz will be his main opponents.

Portimao It is being a headache for teams and drivers, as the combination of a non-sticky asphalt, variable gusts of wind and numerous changes in elevation is generating multiple errors and complications when it comes to predicting the behavior of the cars.

And, in that situation of uncertainty, the Mercedes drivers have been the most skilled, this time being Valtteri Bottas the most reliable to take pole of the race this Sunday.

Carlos Sainz It wasn’t bad either and will lead the chasing group with Esteban Ocon’s Alpine and Lando Norris’s McLaren on the prowl. The Spanish driver has given Ferrari great joy, but he will have to endorse him in a race in which he will have to start on soft tires.

For his part, Sebastian Vettel has managed to access Q3 for the first time and Fernando Alonso he will have to come back to make up for his poor performance on Saturday.

Starting grid of the F1 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix

PosiciónPilotoEquipoSanciónPosición in Q1ºValtteri BottasMercedes = 2ºLewis HamiltonMercedes = 3ºMax VerstappenRed Bull = 4ºSergio PérezRed Bull = 5ºCarlos SainzFerrari = 6ºEsteban OconAlpine = 7ºLando NorrisMcLaren = 8ºCharles LeclercFerrari = 9ºPierre GaslyAlphaTauri = 10ºSebastian VettelAston Martin = 11ºGeorge RussellWilliams = 12ºAntonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo = 13ºFernando AlonsoAlpine = 14ºYuki TsunodaAlphaTauri = 15ºKimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo = 16ºDaniel RicciardoMcLaren = 17ºLance StrollAston Martin = 18ºNicholas LatifiWilliams = 19ºMick SchumacherHaas = 20ºNikita MazepinHaas =

The Portuguese Grand Prix will start at 16:00 CET and you can follow it live here.