The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) plans a “gradual” return to activities. To this end, it provides for some rules that must be followed in order to ensure the safety of all people involved to prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

“FPF has a team of multidisciplinary specialists, which makes a gradual plan to return to activity,” said the entity in a statement on its official website, referring to specialists from the Institute of Public Health of the University of Porto and the National School of Public Health at Universidade Nova de Lisboa.

The planning will reach different areas such as national teams, clubs, competitions, referees and collaborators. “The objective of FPF is to ensure that the return will be made at the appropriate time, in accordance with the stipulated rules and guaranteeing the safety of everyone involved, from the players, coaches and clinical and logistical staffs to direct support to the teams, extending to staff working on training, games and commuting. “

On April 8, the FPF canceled the senior non-professional football and futsal championships of the 2019/20 season, due to the pandemic, considering “concluded, without winners, all of its senior competitions that are suspended on this date, not being no titles were issued nor the demotion and access regime applied. “

The cancellation occurred after the football and futsal championships of the youth teams had the same outcome, in a decision taken on March 27, when the state of emergency was in force, which was prolonged and continues today.

Professional competitions continue to be suspended after 24 of the 34 rounds planned, as well as the Portuguese Cup, which has Benfica and Porto as finalists.

In Portugal, 762 people died and 21,379 cases were recorded. Of the infected people, 1,172 are hospitalized, of which 213 are in intensive care units, and the number of cured patients increased by 50.3%, from 610 to 917.

Portugal fulfills the third period of 15 days of state of emergency, which started on March 19, and the presidential decree that extended the measure until May 2 foresees the possibility of a “gradual or alternate opening of services, companies or commercial establishments”.

