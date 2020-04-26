THE Portuguese it was another football club helping to fight the new coronavirus. This Saturday, Lusa broadcast on their social networks the narration of an imaginary charity match against the covid-19, with the team from São Paulo formed by historical idols of the club.

Canindé had its gates closed throughout the “game”, but fans were able to buy virtual tickets worth 5 reais. According to Portuguesa, half of the income will be donated to the Mission Eucharistic Voz dos Pobres, a movement that works to help people living on the streets and in social vulnerability with food, clothing, hygiene items and access to public health.

(Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Lusa “went on the field” with Felix, Djalma Santos, Emerson, César, Captain, Zé Roberto, Julinho Botelho, Eneas, Ivair, Dener and Rodrigo Fabri, in a lineup chosen by the fans. In the second half, the team had 11 other idols: Clemer, Zé Maria, Luis Pereira, Marinho Peres, Badeco, Marcelo Cordeiro, Leandro Amaral, Toninho, Paulinho Mclaren, Marco Antonio and Pinga.

The formation of covid-19 was composed of several actions contraindicated by health authorities during the pandemic, such as going out without a mask, visiting family members, not washing your hands, participating in agglomerations, among others.

View this photo on Instagram Paulista championship. In the state competition, the team was in the G8 with three games to go until the end of the first phase. The tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

Sports Gazette

.