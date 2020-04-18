In an interview with ‘Expresso’, Prime Minister of the country, Antônio Costa says that he intends to hold the 10 remaining rounds of the League, even if they are with closed gates

Football lives daily with uncertainties about the end of the sport’s stoppage in the main leagues in the world. In this sense, the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antônio Costa, said, in an interview with the newspaper ‘Expresso’, that he plans to return in June or July the 10 missing rounds of the Portuguese Championship.

Before the stoppage, Porto led the League with 60 points, one more than rival Benfica (Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA / .)

Photo: Lance!

Parallel to this, the minister stressed that the country should consider all possibilities, but did not reach a consensus on carrying out matches with the gates closed, which seems to be the most viable option in this moment of global pandemic.

– There are several solutions. It could be completely with the doors closed, or with fans distributed in some way by the stadium – explained the Portuguese Prime Minister.

This Saturday, Portugal reached the number of about 20 thousand cases of infected with the new coronavirus and almost 700 confirmed deaths. Completely different numbers from neighboring Spain. However, Antônio Costa pointed out that “the virus does not hibernate in the summer”, and that the country must follow the protocols of the World Health Organization.

Currently, after 24 rounds, Porto leads the championship with 60 points, one more than rival Benfica in the dispute for the title. The competition has been suspended since last March 12th.

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going