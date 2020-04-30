The last 10 rounds of the Premier League season, as the Portuguese football championship is called, can be played again from May 30, Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday as the country begins to loosen isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic to reopen the country’s battered economy.

Costa said the league will need permission from the Ministry of Health to resume operations and that matches will be played behind closed doors. Sports such as golf and tennis can be resumed next Monday.

The championship was suspended on March 12, when Porto FC led the table with a point of advantage over the defending champions Benfica, after 24 rounds in a lively dispute for the title.

Porto, who finished last season in second, have 60 points, one more than their rival in Lisbon, and Sporting Braga are distant in third, with 46 points.

Portugal would be one of the first major European football leagues to resume games after the coronavirus pandemic. France ended their season early by decreeing PSG as champions.

Portugal reported 25,045 cases of the coronavirus and had 989 deaths, a comparatively low number supported by one of the highest testing rates in the world, with 37,000 tests per million people.

The country’s health system remained with the bed occupancy rate below 65% throughout the pandemic, with nine out of 10 cases being treated at home and only 1% requiring intensive treatment.

