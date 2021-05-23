Portugal’s Euro Cup call-up led by Cristiano Ronaldo | National teams

Bandola to repeat the European title! Portugal will come with the same conviction to win the Eurocup which starts on June 11 as defender of the title and among Fernando Santos’s summoned players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Gonçalo Guedes or the experienced central defender Pepe, who will be paired with Ruben Dias stand out.

The coach released the list of 26 summoned on Thursday and cleared the doubt of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool striker who was injured in the last match and who has entered the list, after being one of the most prominent footballers in the Premier.

The top scorer in the Portuguese League, the young attacking midfielder Pedro Gonçalves “Pote”, also entered for the first time, scoring 23 goals this season with Sporting.

In the Spanish League, Granada center-back Domingos Duarte falls in defense and his teammate the goalkeeper Rui Silva enters. Among the surprises, Betis midfielder William Carvalho, who has had only a few minutes this season and who had not entered in previous calls either.

In the core, Santos returns to bet on the Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes, who will be in charge of the creative game, or on Renato Sanches, who was one of the sensations of the European Championship in France 2016. Fernando Santos has called 11 of the players who already won the Eurocup five years ago and Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be the benchmark in the attack of “las quinas”.

Will it be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last European? They asked the coach. “With Cristiano it is always difficult. The way he takes care of himself we can never say yes or no. There are many factors. He will be in the next World Cup, yes,” said Fernando Santos.

Portugal is in Group F, one of the most difficult, a priori, and will have to face Hungary, France and Germany. Regarding Benzema’s return to the French team, Santos said that it is “great news, if the best play, it is always good news.”

List of summoned players:

– Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton) and Rui Silva (Granada).

– Defenses: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton), José Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting) and Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

– Media: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto) and William Carvalho (Real Bétis).

– Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves “Pote” (Sporting), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia CF), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) and Rafa Silva (Benfica).