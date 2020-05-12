Portugal is expected to receive 500 children from refugee camps in Greece as soon as restrictions on movement imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are lifted, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Tuesday.

Refugee children in a camp on the Greek island of Lesbos. 2/4/2020. REUTERS / Elias Marcou / File Photo

At least 5,200 unaccompanied minors live in Greece, most of them under adverse conditions in camps on the Aegean islands, and concerns are growing about the possibility of illnesses affecting this vulnerable group. The majority of refugees come from Syria, some from Afghanistan, Iraq and African countries.

“The commitment to receive 500 of (more than) 5,000 unaccompanied minors from camps in Greece continues and will happen as soon as the restrictions imposed by the pandemic allow us,” Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee according to the local news agency Lusa.

Santos Silva’s announcement comes after Socialist Party MP Isabel Santos said on Saturday that 60 unaccompanied children from refugee camps in Greece were expected in Portugal in the coming weeks. The member of the European Parliament did not specify the date.

Portugal, which has 27,913 reported cases of coronavirus, with 1,163 deaths, announced its willingness to receive some of the children as part of a European scheme to relocate some 1,600 of them.

Other countries, including Germany, Ireland, France and Luxembourg, are also involved in the initiative. The first relocations took place last month when 12 minors were transferred to Luxembourg. Since then, Germany has received about 50 children.

