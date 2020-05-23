If the spikes detected in the last hours of infection are not triggered, the ball will roll again on June 3 in the highest category of Portuguese football and will do so almost uninterruptedly until July 26. 90 games will be played in a 54-day journey, with nine blank dates, four of them at the weekend. The Portuguese authorities are trying to prevent the fans from being tempted to approach the stadiums where there will only be open doors for the essential personnel to play the matches. And monumental security devices are already advancing so that everything happens in order. The police will strengthen surveillance in hotels, airports or train stations so that there is no contact between followers and the teams’ expeditions.

Everything will return on day 3, a day in which Porto, current leader of the competition, one point ahead of Benfica will be activated again. The port team, who this week lost a serious knee injury to one of its defensive leaders, Spanish Iván Marcano, will travel to neighboring Famalicão. The next day his eternal rival will receive Tondela. The match cadence will be weekly until the competition is accelerated in July with shorter breaks between matches. The Portuguese League is contested by 18 teams that already know that they will have to find a new sponsor for next season’s competition because NOS, the telecommunications operator that pays to give the championship its name, has just announced that it will not renew the link.

Porto and Benfica will substantiate the title in a final sprint in which the faces will not have to be seen because they have already disputed their two crosses. O Dragão’s team won in both. All matches will be televised through a pay channel, but the championship will resume with the prohibition of more than ten people from coming together and distanced. So there will also be controls so that there are no crowds on the screens in the hospitality premises. Not all teams will be able to play in their usual venues. Only permission has been issued to do so in ten fields, one of them the Oeiras federative, neighboring Lisbon.

All football, except for the first division and the Cup final to be played by Porto and Benfica, has been canceled in Portugal. In the second category, the current classification in the break was validated and the promotion of Nacional and Farense was decreed, as they traveled at a distance from their rivals.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe