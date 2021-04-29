Portugal will open this Saturday the border with Spain, which has been closed since January

The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, announced this Thursday that the land border with Spain, which has been closed since January due to the pandemic, It will be reopened to normal traffic this Saturday.

This measure is part of the last phase of the deconfinement plan from Portugal, which will be able to advance from this Saturday thanks to the positive trend registered by the pandemic in the Portuguese country, Costa reported at a press conference.

Portugal decreed the closure of the borders with Spain on January 31 and since then only nationals and residents, freight and cross-border workers have been allowed to transit through the steps authorized by the authorities.

