The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, explained this Saturday that the decision of whether or not there will be a public in the final phase of the Champions League, to be held in Lisbon from August 12 to 23, corresponds to the host country. UEFA determined this week that the Portuguese capital will host the competition from the quarterfinals, although there are still some fringe to be determined, including the presence of the public and where the round of 16 will be played, which are still pending.

“If it were a situation that advises that there is no public, there will not be. In other words, whoever rules is the country where it is celebrated. In these terms, the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, spoke to the press about the possibility that the end to eight With which the 2019/2020 Champions League will be decided in Lisbon, whether or not fans are present in the stands.

Ideally, for UEFA, there should be an audience, provided conditions are favorable. It is one of the questions that remains to be clarified, after the highest European soccer body announced this week that Lisbon would host the competition from the quarterfinals to a single match August 12 to 23. The Portuguese President wanted to emphasize that It will be Portugal who decides whether or not to play with the public in the stands depending on how the pandemic evolves in a country that has stood out for the good management of the coronavirus crisis.

Where will the eighths be played?

But the question of the public is not the only one that remains to be resolved. In the coming days, UEFA must decide whether the second leg matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be played at the stadium they were playing in or whether they will also be held in Portugal. So Real Madrid and Barcelona are pending whether they have to travel to Manchester or receive Naples at home, respectively, or play in the neighboring country.