Portugal vs Germany: They can’t lose

06/16/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

East Saturday, at 6:00 p.m., it will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich one of the most outstanding matches of the second day of the Eurocup group stage between Portugal and Germany.

The game, in addition, becomes very important, after the results of the first day of this group F, called the group of death, as the selections of France, Germany and Portugal are framed in it.

Portugal won, but did not convince

On the first day the Portuguese managed to beat Hungary 3-0, not without problems. They could only win in the final stretch of the game, after a rebound goal. Until that moment, everything seemed to indicate that 0-0 was going to be the final score of the match.

Portugal did not leave a very good image, with a lack of play in many moments to break the Hungarian defense and a Cristiano Ronaldo who, despite the fact that he ended up scoring two goals, one of them from a penalty, in the last minutes, had not played a good game until that moment.

Germany bound not to lose

The German team lost against France 1-0, thus complicating this group stage and being forced not to lose on this second day. I say well about not losing, because the reality is that with the draw he could put his classification back on track, assuming that Germany will beat Hungary in the last group match.

Remember that four of the six third of this group stage go to the round of 16, so third-party options are important and must be taken into account by teams. To maintain this option, it will be vital not to lose this match for Germany and to opt for at least 4 points in the group.

Furthermore, the Germans and the Portuguese will have the advantage of already knowing the scores of the other groups on this second day, so they will be able to “play with them”. What I am saying for me is going to have a lot of weight in the game. Both will want to win, but above all, neither will want to lose, because that point can be very good to pass as third with four points.

Low risk match

I hope two teams that do not risk behind and that prioritize defending before attacking. If the party maintains the tie from minute 60 or 70, the precautions not to lose can become the absolute protagonists of the clash.

Therefore, for me, we must approach the game from this point of view as far as betting is concerned. We could study the bet of tie, which has a share of 3.25, which for me has value, since the game has this particularity that we have commented on.

But, my recommendations are going to be different, since to these circumstances we add a European Championship where it is taking a lot to generate game and score goals. So my main recommendation for this match is going to be “less than 2.5 goals” to 1.70.

My second recommendation can be found in the section “Combipartite” of Betfair, where to this bet of less than 2.5 goals we can add the bet of both score and obtain a quota of 2.20 for the combined bet less than 2.5 goals and both teams to score: no.