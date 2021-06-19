Portugal vs Germany: Schedule and where to watch the Eurocup group stage match

This Saturday, the Portugal selection is measured at Germany on matchday 2 of the Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena and will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal at 11:00 am.

The selection of Fernando Santos comes from thrashing a Hungarian team that resisted until the last minutes; however, he knows that a victory would qualify them for the next round. The Portuguese strategist will have to make modifications, knowing that in front they have a team that has quality in the offensive zone.

Probable alignment of Fernando Santos vs Germany

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio. Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Rubén Dias, Pepé and Guerreiro. Midfielder: William Carvalho, Renato Sanches, Bruno Fernándes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Félix. Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

For its part, in the face of the defeat against France, Joachim Löw’s team is obliged to win all three points if they do not want to complicate their passage to the round of 16. The German National Team was neutralized by France, much of the match, so alternatives are expected for this Saturday.

Probable alignment of Joachim Löw vs Portugal

Goalkeeper: Neuer. Defenders: Süle, Ginter, Rüdiger. Midfielders: Gosens, Kross, Kimmich, Klostermann. Forwards: Sané, Werner and Havertz.