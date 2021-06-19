Portugal vs Germany: Lineups for the Eurocup Group Stage match

The Portugal selection wants to secure his ticket to the round of 16 at the Eurocup, but first it will have to be measured at Germany, who comes from losing to France, in a match in which he failed to regain his own goal.

Fernando Santos He said at a press conference that they will try to have possession of the ball to control the game. The Lusitanian National Team knows that it will be a different match from the previous one, where they were inclined on one side, so the strategist could make modifications.

Portugal lineup: Patricio, Guerriro, Pepe, Dias, Semedo, Carvalho, Danilo, Fernandez, Jota, Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For their part, Germany is obliged to get the three points so as not to compromise their move to the next round. Joachim Löw he suffered from the lack of a forward in the last stage, so he could try Werner and Gnabry in attack.

Germany lineup: Neuer, Rüdiger, Ginter, Hummels, Kimmich, Havertz, Kroos, Gnabry, Gosens, Gündogan and Müller.