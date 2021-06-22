Portugal vs France: Schedule, probable line-ups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The Ferenc Puskas stadium will be the setting for France and Portugal to define one of the direct qualifiers to the round of 16 of the Euro Cup of Nations 2021 this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico City). You can watch the game through the SKY Sports signal.

France and Portugal, who share the ‘Group of Death’ with Germany and Hungarya, they seek a victory in the last and momentous match of this phase to ensure their classification and not depend on the result of the other match.

More than 60,000 fans, mostly Hungarians, will fill the Puskás Aréna in Budapest for this match, in which the heat will play an important factor, as there is a “red alert” for temperatures that could reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Probable lineups: France: Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté, Tolissó; Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappé. Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Renato Sanches, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.

In their previous match, France, the current world champions, unexpectedly drew with Hungary (1-1), while Portugal, the current European champions, lost to Germany (4-2).

Now, with everything at stake in this last day of Group F, Portugal and France will face each other in a rematch of the final of the last European Championship, in which the Portuguese prevailed with a lone goal from Éder in extra time (1 -0).

France, leaders with 4 points, will need a victory if they want to maintain the top position and, in that regard, they will miss striker Ousmane Dembélé, who will miss the remainder of the competition due to a knee injury.

The French coach prepares changes in the eleven, Lloris, Varane and Kimpembe should remain, but there will be rotations in the wings, where Koundé and Lucas Hernández aim to replace Pavard and Digne.

The latter recalled this week that they must “pay attention to spaces” to complete the difficult task of stopping the incombustible Cristiano Ronaldo, who already has three goals.

In the center of the field will be the other novelty, being Tolissó who accompanies Kanté and Pogba, leaving Rabiot out. Above, Mbappé, Griezmann and Benzema are immovable.

Portugal, for its part, plays it to an ‘all or nothing’ and is that, given the equality of its group, it could pass as first, in the case of winning and that Germany ‘punches’ against Hungary, or stay out as third, in the case of being defeated.

His striker, Ronaldo, shares the top scorer of the tournament (3 goals) with the Belgian Lukaku, the Dutch Wijnaldum and the Czech Schick.

For Wednesday’s game, Fernando Santos could recover the Atlético de Madrid midfielder Joao Felix, who after missing the game against Germany is already training with his teammates, and Nuno Mendes, who already works individually.

In the rest of the field, a similar line-up to those already presented by Portugal is expected, with the only change expected in the center of the field, with the entry of Danilo by William Carvalho.

