Portugal vs France: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

The Ferenc Puskas Stadium It will be the stage for Portugal and France to define whether the Lusitanians will be one of the teams that will qualify for the next round at UEFA Euro 2021. The Gauls have already tied their pass to the Eighth Final with 4 points, but they want to secure the lead to have a more accessible rival in the next phase, knowing that they can be ousted by Germany on this last day.

The tie would give them both the rankings, as France would reach 5 points and Portugal 4, the ‘magic’ figure with which it would ensure to sneak in as one of the best third places, or even as one of the second, all depending on the result between Germany (3 pt and +1) and Hungary (1 pt and -3).

Group F, classified as the group of death, has not disappointed so far, as all teams still have a chance to qualify, three of them as leaders, as France, Germany and Portugal aspire to be first in case of winning matches, while Hungary could slip into second or third place in the event of a historic win.

Official lineups of France vs Portugal of Euro 2021: Portugal: Rui Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, R Dias, Guerreiro, Ronaldo, Moutinho, Danilo, Sanchez and Jota. France: Lloris, Kimpembe, Varane, Pogba, Griezmann, Mbappé, Tolisso, Kanté, Benzema, Hernández and Koundé.

The Portuguese have won just one of their last thirteen matches against France, in exchange for a draw and eleven losses, but this was the 2016 Euro Cup Final that was played at the Stade de France.

This will be the fifth match between Portugal and France in a major tournament, but it is the first time they have met in the Group Stage. France has won 3 and Portugal 1.

In the last four games between the two teams only three goals have been scored; two for France and one for Portugal.

France have not lost a single match in their last 11 group stage matches in major tournaments. He has won seven and tied four.

