Portugal vs France: Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the 2021 Eurocup match (Video)

The Ferenc Puskas Stadium is the stage where the Portugal National Team will try to sneak into the round of 16 of the UEFA European Cup of Nations 2021 this afternoon in their clash against the France National Team, knowing that a win or a draw will give them it would be worth to move on to the next phase, although with the victory they would aspire to be leaders of Group F, depending on the result between Germany and Hungary, game being played at the moment.

The French National Team began dominating the match and pulling the strings of its midfield with Kanté, Rabiot and Pogba, trying to suffocate a Portuguese team that retreated well in its defensive line and held firm to the first attacks of the French team, responding with a timid shot from Renato Sanches.

At minute 15, France had the clearest at the start of the game with a tremendous shot from Kylian Mbappé, but goalkeeper Rui Patricio took the shot off with an impressive stretch that prevented the score from breaking on the electronic scoreboard.

At minute 26, Hugo Lloris committed a clear penalty on Danilo, which was signaled by the referee, leaving the table set for Cristiano Ronaldo to collect his fourth goal in this European Championship.

The Portuguese charged in a perfect way, charging the center with a powerful shot, totally fooling Lloris, who had thrown himself to the side. With this score, Cristiano is one goal away from equaling Ali Daei (109) as the all-time top scorer in national team football.

Cristiano Ronaldo

ELE CRAVA E CRAVA

OR PAPAI IS 1 GOAL FROM SE TORNAR OR MAIOR ARTILHEIRO POR SELEÇÕES DE TODOS OS TEMPOS! pic.twitter.com/Qy2GpbljkP – ፕ ᶜᵉᶜ (@ ArthurAndrad10) June 23, 2021

