Portugal will carry out coronavirus tests on 500 asylum seekers and transfer some to apartments left empty by tourists after an outbreak in an immigrant hostel last week, which led to a thorough analysis of the overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion.

Portugal is home to 800 asylum seekers in hostels across the country, while they await the processing of their applications. A single case in a hostel in Lisbon last week took all 175 to be tested, revealing that 138 had contracted the virus.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Sunday that it plans to “take advantage of the reduced pressure on the capital’s housing market” to transfer some asylum seekers to empty inns and apartments due to a lack of tourists this summer.

Asylum applications have increased in Portugal almost three times in the past five years, to 1,716 in 2019.

The Refugee Council (CPR), responsible for hosting people while their requests are being processed, has a capacity for only 150 people and places the other candidates in hostels or social housing.

CPR director Monica Farinha told . she was concerned about the condition of the hostels, with several people in a dormitory, which means a high risk of contagion.

Health Minister Marta Temido said on Sunday that a study of almost 3,000 of the country’s 23,864 cases indicated that cohabitation and contagion in concentrated spaces, such as nursing homes and shelters in Lisbon, were the main causes of disease transmission.

The country is preparing to ease the isolation imposed on March 18 and is currently in effect until May 2, but the Minister of Health made an appeal to people reminding that measures of social detachment would need to continue to prevent a resurgence of cases.

