05/05/2020 at 21:08

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The Portuguese Professional Soccer League (LPFP) has announced that only the Primeira Liga, the highest category of Portuguese soccer, and the Portuguese Cup will resume, and that the rest of the soccer competitions are terminated by the threat of the pandemic of coronavirus, after authorization from the Government of the country.

Thus, the LigaPro, the second division, has been definitively suspended, the final classification of which has been resolved “according to the criteria of sporting merit recommended by FIFA, UEFA and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)”. Accordingly, the CD Nacional de Madeira and Sporting Clube Farense from the Algarve ascend to the highest category, while those relegated to the third division will be Cova da Piedade and Casa Pia Atlético.

In addition, the LPFP has created a support fund of 1.52 million euros for the clubs of the second division to “mitigate the effects of the early halt”; the first half of the aid could be available on May 15.

Added to this amount is an infrastructure fund provided by the Portuguese Football Federation, which will distribute a total of 2.52 million euros at the rate of 180,000 euros for each of the 14 LigaPro teams, excluding the two subsidiaries -Porto B and Benfica B- and the two promoted.

