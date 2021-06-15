Portugal starts their title defense against Hungary

06/14/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

.

Portugal will begin this Tuesday the defense of the continental title in the ‘home’ of the mythical Ferenc Puskas, the Budapest Arena, where the considered ‘group of death’ of the Eurocup opens with a meeting in which the Magyar team aspires to surprise, while the Portuguese have to secure three points before the hard crossings with Germany and France.

The match will be played at 6:00 p.m. at the Puskás Aréna stadium in Budapest, which, being the only venue for the competition with a full authorized capacity, It will gather more than 60,000 fans in its stands.

The Portuguese, great favorites of the meeting, arrive in the Hungarian capital with the loss of one of their star players, Manchester City side Joao Cancelo, who, despite being previously vaccinated against Covid-19, he tested positive on his last antigen test.

Portugal seeks to revalidate its status as current European champion with a team that maintains some of the fundamental pieces of that triumph, with the incombustible Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm, the defenders Pepe and José Fonte or the talented midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Together with them, under the usual 4-3-3 scheme of Fernando Santos, New faces stand out like Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United leader, Atlético de Madrid midfielder Joao Félix or Liverpool winger Diogo Jota.

Jota himself recently assured that the national team arrives with “a lot of desire” to debut with a victory against Hungary, a team to which described as “physically strong and dangerous from set pieces.”

The Central European country, for its part, appears in this European Championship with the loss of the most talented and overflowing player of its squad, the young Dominik Szoboszlai, who was unable to recover from his abductor injury in time.

With a taste for pressure and quick transitions, Italy coach Marco Rossi revealed that his goal is to achieve “some points” in the complicated “group of death”.

Hungary thus faces its second consecutive qualification to the final phase of a European Championship without pressure and with the hope of, thanks to its local status and the support of its fans, surprise before some of the giants of continental football.

With the goal of the German Leipzig Peter Gulacsi under sticks and his teammate Willi Orban as a benchmark in the center of defense, creativity in Hungary’s midfield passes through the feet of Szalai and the young and promising András Schäfer.

Ahead of this European Championship, the Hungarian team played its last preparation match against Ireland (0-0) in the same Puskás Aréna, where there was great controversy when the local public booed the Irish national team’s gesture of kneeling against racism.

Probable lineups:

Hungary: Gulácsi; Kecskés, Orbán, Szalai A .; Bolla, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer, Fiola; Szalai Á. and Varga R.

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota.

Referee: Cüneyt Çakir (TUR).

Stadium: Puskás Aréna Stadium in Budapest (Hungary).

Hour: 18.00.