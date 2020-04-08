The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has officially communicated this Wednesday that non-professional football stops permanently and the season is declared void. In this way, the decision will affect from the Third division down.

«The FPF Board decided to conclude, without winners, all its high-level competitions that are suspended on these dates, without titles being awarded or the promotion and descent regime being applied », explained the statement from the Federation, which met this Wednesday by videoconference.

«The FPF will analyze and communicate as soon as possible what will happen to the clubs that promote to the Second Division, as well as the representatives of Portugal in the Champions League for women’s football and futsal, “read the statement.

So, Portuguese non-professional football decides to declare the season null and void about how football will resume in Europe. UEFA, faced with the Belgian League’s decision to permanently halt the competition, has threatened sanctions against countries that join the initiative.

On April 15 we will know if the decision of the Board of Directors of the League of Belgium is ratified by its General Assembly. If so, the competition would stop and Bruges would be champion.