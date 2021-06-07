Portugal national team receives vaccine against Covid prior to the European Championship

Almost the entire selection of Portugal has already been vaccinated, although some members of the group that will travel to the Eurocup could not be immunized because they passed the coronavirus less than six months ago, reported this Monday the Portuguese Federation Football (FPF).

In a note published on its website, the FPF reported that “almost the entire group was vaccinated in due time”, without specifying when the immunization was carried out, and that the process was carried out “in close coordination” with the team that carries the vaccination in Portugal.

The FPF also did not reveal which players, members of the technical team or the rest of the staff could not be vaccinated.

The Portuguese team held its first training session with the entire group today, after the arrival of the Manchester City players, who joined later to play the final of the Champions League.

The whole group was subjected to covid-19 tests after the positive of Sergio Busquets, who played last Friday for an hour in the friendly between Portugal and Spain, and the results of the 26 players and the rest of the team for the Eurocup were negative .

The current European champions host the Israel national team in Lisbon this Wednesday in another friendly.