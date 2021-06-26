Portugal National Team: Fernando Santos declares Eurocopa 2020 press conference | EuroCup 2021

This Thursday in the city of Budapest, the Portugal National Team began its preparation for the round of 16 match of Euro 2020 against Belgium in Seville, and did so with a Fernando Santos who remains firm in his approaches.

“I won the European and the League of Nations. I lose and I win in my head. If I made the team with the players that people think I should and we conceded four goals from the Germans, what would they say? I have to die with my ideas, not with those of others. I’m 66 years old and criticism doesn’t hurt me, they never did“, said the Portuguese coach after the large amount of criticism received.

The Portuguese coach, who modified the starting eleven with respect to the first two games with the entry of Renato Sanches and Joao Moutinho in the midfield, led a recovery session for the starters and worked with the substitutes and players who did not participate against France with A great novelty, the return to the group of defender Nuno Mendes, has fallen in the last two games.

Danilo Pereira, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, had to be substituted at half-time after receiving a severe blow to the head from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The steering wheel assured through his networks that he was well and that it had just been a scare.

Portugal will move to Seville on Saturday morning and if they beat Belgium they will establish their headquarters in their own soccer city.

Fernando Santos affirmed that Portugal is again a candidate because “they can fight against the best teams.”

“Either we think we can win or we can’t. We are capable of beating any rival and I continue to say, with certainty, that no team thinks that Portugal is easily beaten “, a clear message for Cristiano Ronaldo and the whole group. It is clear, his words seek to raise the spirits and confidence of their directed.

“In 59 games we have lost five. The game against Germany was one of the worst since I’ve been here“, said the Portuguese coach, who considered that Belgium has weak and strong points to exploit.

“In principle, the mutual knowledge they have, they play together for a long time, everything flows very naturally, they develop movements of final definition at the right moment. They know who is going right or left, sometimes they go without thinking “he commented.

“They can play with a 3-4-3 or playing with five in attack, or 3-4-1-2 with De Bruyne or Hazard. It is a team that likes to go out to play on the attack,” Santos said, that in the match against Denmark they showed some weaknesses.

The coach considered that the competition now enters the knockout phase in which each game is a final, that “you have to win”, for which he said they would have to play well, although it may also be the case of not doing it and winning .