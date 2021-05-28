Portugal national team begins its preparation to defend its title in the European Championship

The selection of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo Y João Felix As the maximum references and with the Valencian player Gonçalo Guedes in quarantine due to covid, he began today in Lisbon the preparation of the Eurocup as the current champion, after being the winner of the edition that was held in 2016 in France.

At the press conference prior to the first training session, André Silva, a former Sevilla player and current Eintracht Frankfurt player, assured that the group is “motivated”.

“I can promise work and discipline,” he said, while acknowledging that they are focused on “growth as a group.”

Silva, 25 years old and trained in the Porto quarry, acknowledged that the fact of attending the event as current champions gives them “more responsibility”, but at the same time the group has “more confidence.”

André Silva, who passed through the ranks of Milan, has been the second top scorer in the Bundesliga with 28 goals and arrives as one of the leading scorers in the main European leagues.

In addition to the absence of Guedes, neither did Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes, who lost the Europa League final against Villarreal last night.

Nor are the Portuguese players from Manchester City called up for the European Championship still concentrated with “the quinas”, since on Saturday they will play the final of the Champions League against Chelsea. They are Bernardo Silva, winger João Cancelo and central Ruben Dias.