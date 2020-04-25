Isolation against the coronavirus damaged the annual celebrations that would mark the anniversary, this Saturday, the end of Portugal’s long dictatorship, with noisy marches on the streets being replaced by virtual events and singing on the balconies.

46 years ago, an almost bloodless revolution finally led the country to democracy, ending the authoritarian regime established by dictator António Salazar, on April 25, 1974.

Every year, to honor those who fought for democracy in the Carnation Revolution, thousands of people gather in the streets holding red carnations and shouting “Fascism, never again”.

Similar celebrations were planned for this year, but the nation’s restricted isolation to combat the coronavirus, declared on March 18 and renewed until May 2, forced authorities to look for alternatives.

Local governments have chosen to organize a series of online shows, theater plays and virtual tours through galleries and historic buildings, including the official residence of Prime Minister António Costa.

At exactly 3 pm local time, many citizens went to the balconies to sing the revolutionary anthem “Grândola, Vila Morena”.

“Singing through the window, all at the same time, is a way of saying that, even in confinement, we celebrate democracy and freedom,” said leader of the Bloco de Esquerda party, Catarina Martins, to the television station RTP.

In Lisbon’s Alcântara neighborhood, a group of city officials drove in an open truck with loudspeakers, singing traditional songs and delivering carnations to residents confined to their homes.

The annual event in Parliament was also moderated. Usually, 230 parliamentarians and hundreds of guests gather, but numbers have been limited this year to reduce the risk of contagion.

Portugal has so far reported 23,392 coronavirus cases and 880 deaths, a small fraction compared to neighboring Spain, and plans to slowly reopen its economy starting in May.

