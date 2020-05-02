Portugal will conclude its state of emergency started on March 19 this midnight, with a balance of 1,023 deaths and 25,190 infected by coronavirus, data that allows them to face with optimism the de-escalation that begins on Monday, although the authorities warned that the risk would not it has disappeared.

Compared to this Friday, there have been 16 more deaths and 203 new infections in the last 24 hours, reaching a total number of 25,190 cases.

There are fewer cases than those reported on Friday (25,351) because there was a “duplication of data” in the North region, a situation that has already occurred at least one other time since the state of emergency began on March 19.

With these numbers, the country is living today its last day of the state of emergency, which will give way from this midnight to the “state of calamity”, under which a progressive opening of small shops, hairdressers, barber shops and dealers.

This new stage will cause an increase in contact between people, so “the probability and the risk (of contagion) will be greater,” warned during the press conference that the head of the General Directorate of Health, Graça Freitas, held daily. EFE news agency reported.

During the exhibition, there was also the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, who was consulted by journalists about the May 1 event organized by the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP), which brought together some 800 people summoned yesterday in Lisbon and that caused a controversy in the country.

For the minister, Portugal was a good example and the May 1 celebrations took place “in an organized and peaceful way” and stressed that “in other countries” there were even clashes with security agents during the Workers’ Day celebrations.

Apart from this issue, the Portuguese government anticipated that it will give support of up to 5,000 euros to small and micro-enterprises so that they can make the “investments” necessary to reopen with security measures.

.