Portugal legend busts Cristiano Ronaldo after his tantrum against Serbia

The forward of the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo, was harshly pointed out by Fernando Meira, former captain of the Portugal National Team, after El Bug threw a tantrum over the goal that was annulled against Serbia in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Serbia and Portugal they tied at two goals with a brace from Diogo Jota, however the Serbs came from behind to tie with goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic.

“The goal is clear, but Ronaldo cannot throw Portugal’s bracelet to the ground. It is not acceptable for a player of his importance, I understand his frustration and I agree with him because his goal was valid.

Unusual this goal that Cristiano Ronaldo did not validate and that meant the triumph of Portugal over Serbia in the final. I would like to know why there is no VAR in the European Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/0kqxdskwlw – Chicken (@ThomasZelazko) ​​March 27, 2021

“The referees have to make decisions, he has to set an example and that night is not one to follow,” said the former team captain in a conversation with the Portuguese newspaper Record.

Cristiano scored the winning goal that also means three more points for Portugal that would have left him as the sole leader of Group A in the UEFA Qualifiers, but Danny Makkelie, referee of the match, canceled it, causing Cristiano to fury.

