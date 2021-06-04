Portugal leaves Spain without final of the European Under-21

Luck turns its back on the Spanish under-21 team. The national team of Luis de la Fuente, but a carambola in the form of both in own door Jorge Cuenca He gave the pass to the final to Portugal with ten minutes remaining. Possession and the best chances were for the Spaniards, who had neither the clarity in the definition nor the fortune of other days and confirmed their elimination from the European in the semifinals against a good Portugal (0-1).

Spain and Portugal, the reigning champions and one of the top favorites for the title, met in Maribor in the last step before the grand final. Both teams were planted in the semifinals after needing extra time in the quarterfinals to beat their rival, in the case of Spain to Croatia (2-1) Thanks to the exhibition by Javi Puado and in Portugal after beating Italy in a Portuguese goalscoring festival (5-3).

Luis de la Fuente trusted Javi Puado himself as a starter in the center of the Spanish forward. Author of the double that gave him the pass to the U21 against Croatia, The Espanyol player was one of the novelties of the Riojan coach’s eleven, which placed Mingueza in the center of defense to replace the sanctioned Hugo Guillamón and refreshed the alignment with the entrance of Oscar Gil on the right side and that of Gonzalo villar in the spinal cord. The bet on the bands was the same with respect to the rooms: Brahim Díaz and Bryan Gil.

Much of the dangerous actions during the first minutes went through the boots of Bryan gil, who was trying to hurt from the left wing. Thus came perhaps the best chance of the U-21 during the first half after a great center from the Sevilla player that Brahim Díaz headed high. The dominance of Spain grew with the passing of the minutes, ending the first part disturbing a Portugal that did damage with the rides of Rafael Leao Y Dany Mota against. However, the scoreboard did not move and the match ended with a draw in the light at half-time.

Spanish hurricane no prize in the resumption

The break was good for Spain, who had the best chances of the match at the start of the second half. Up to four very dangerous actions were carried out by Luis de la Fuente, especially in the boots of Brahim and a Cucurella who ran into the stick as he was about to celebrate his goal after a great shot from outside the area. Although he had them of all colors, the under-21s forgave and did not take advantage of a few minutes in which they were far superior to Portugal.

The game script did not change much in the course of the second 45 minutes. Although the occasions of the Spaniards were not so clear, the domain and possession was for those of Luis de la Fuente, which was missing something above. For its part, Portugal defended itself like a cat belly up waiting for its opportunity, which came in the 80 ‘. A clearance in semifallo by Jorge Cuenca slipped into Álvaro Fernández’s goal in a very unfortunate action for the Spanish team, that he had ten more minutes left to react to the Portuguese.

Spain tried, but it could not be. Those of Luis de la Fuente say goodbye to the European and will not be able to participate in what would be their third consecutive final. This is football: Spain dominated possession, had the best chances, but failed to score and confirmed their elimination from a competition they have won five times. The winner of the semifinal between Netherlands Y Germany will accompany Portugal in the grand final next Sunday.