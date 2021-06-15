Portugal: Know the odds of the Portuguese debut in the Eurocup

06/14/2021 at 9:40 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

This Tuesday, the Eurocup will continue to offer us the best European national team football when Portugal Y Hungary meet your debut in the Puskas Arena, carrying out a dispute that gives the Lusitanian team as a favorite.

In this sense, the bookmakers quote the victory of the Fernando Santos team at 1.44, while a Hungarian tax on greenheads would bring with it 8 euros per euro invested. Instead, a tie between both teams is paid at 4.4, although even this outcome is, based on history, unlikely.

Alluding to it, Portugal and Hungary have met eight times in their history, leaving 7 victories for the first and only one draw, which dates from 2016. In addition, the squad commanded by Cristiano Ronaldo has a goal differential of +15 over the Magyars, so the estimates project a large result in the contest.

However, it will not develop until the June, 15, so there are still 90 minutes left that can define if the story will continue as it has been up to now or if, failing that, Hungary will bring us an unexpected surprise before Portugal.