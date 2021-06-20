Portugal is an “exceptional” team and “it won’t be easy” to beat them

06/20/2021 at 2:21 PM CEST

The French team is already focused on winning next Wednesday’s game against Portugal, an “exceptional” team that “will not be easy” to win, forward Antoine Griezmann acknowledged this Sunday.

“We are going to have to work the game tactically to see how we can hurt them and play to win,” he said. Griezmann at the daily press conference of the combined “bleu”.

After the good sensations of the debut with victory against Germany, France suffered a disappointment on Saturday with its draw against Hungary and against the Portuguese will fight to win and secure the first place in Group F.

“It will not be easy, but you have to do it to achieve the three points,” stressed the Barcelona striker, who acknowledged that they are a bit “disappointed” for not having been able to defeat the Hungarians.

Griezmann warned that Portugal is an “exceptional” team that also has Cristiano Ronaldo, on whom he was full of praise.

“He is a source of inspiration for everyone. It is extraordinary what he tries to do at 36 years old,” he stressed.

For France, the duel with Portugal will bring back memories of the final of the Euro lost in 2026, also on French soil.

In order to Griezmann the duel will also be special because his mother, the daughter of a Portuguese who emigrated to France, will attend the match at the Puskas stadium in Budapest. “It will be an important moment for her,” he acknowledged.

On the level shown so far, he assured that “I can do much better”, although he trusted that the goal that scored against Hungary (the only one achieved by a French player so far in the tournament) will give him more confidence.

In the same way, he considered that the madridista Karim Benzema, who has had scoring chances but has not achieved any goals, “he has no doubts, but he does want to score, as Kylian (Mbappe) and the others”.

“When the tap is opened, the water will run. There are occasions and it will materialize. The bad thing would be that there were no occasions, but it is not the case,” he insisted, before emphasizing that Benzema “You have to be patient and trust.”

He also assured that there are no problems with Mbappe on who will shoot the penalties, if they arrive: “We will see on the ground how things go … I have no concerns or concerns about this.”