Portugal – Germany: What are the Euro Cup match odds?

As in every soccer tournament, the Eurocup has had one of the most interesting death groups in recent years, with the presence of selections of the nature of Portugal Y Germany. These two, precisely, will face each other this weekend and, in principle, the teutons are favorites.

In this regard, bookmakers value the German win at 2.38, while the Portuguese conquest is paid at 3.2 euros per euro invested. A draw, in turn, is priced at 3.2, so that we are facing one of the closest matches of the entire tournament.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the historical record supports the Mannschaft: 10 wins, 5 draws and yesonly 3 defeats in their 18 official matches. However, while Fernando Santos’ squad accumulates 7 games without losing, those of Joachim Löw have fallen in 3 of their last disputes, so its recent performance is not the most positive.

As a consequence, this new episode in the rivalry between Portugal Y Germany is shaping up to be an extremely tight one, and this Saturday 19 June as part of Day 2 of the group stage of Euro 2020.