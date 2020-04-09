The Autodromo do Estoril receives the approval until the summer of 2022

Its facilities are not optimal, but it can act as a ‘reserve’ circuit

Portugal seems determined to host at least one Formula 1 race in case the coronavirus crisis so requires. After Portimao received the FIA ​​Grade 1 approval earlier this week, the Estoril circuit has followed suit.

Portugal hosted its last Formula 1 Grand Prix in 1996, at the Autodromo do Estoril. Now, the Fernanda Pires da Silva Autodrome – its new name – has received the FIA ​​homologation Grade 1, according to the Portuguese newspaper SportMotores and will be able to host both tests and races of the queen category until August 22, 2022.

It is true that Estoril’s infrastructures are not completely updated for the logistical demands of today’s sport. However, it is a very critical time for the engine. The race dispute is necessary for the economic good of Formula 1 and no scenario is ruled out.

Just a few days ago, a similar story was jumping in Algarve. The Portimao circuit also received the FIA ​​Grade 1 to host Formula 1 Grand Prix. Until then, the track had a Grade 1T that only allowed it to hold preseason sessions.

The promoters of the Autodromo do Algarve indicated that the FIA ​​inspected the circuit in 2018 after making some changes that gave them the highest-rated certificate. A Formula 1 team has already shown interest in shooting in Portimao for various tests.

With Estoril and Portimao, the option of going to the ‘reserve’ circuits is opened in case the original appointments planned by Liberty Media and the FIA ​​are canceled. Without a doubt, they can play an important role if the pandemic does not allow the Great Circus to travel and compete in full safety for all its members.

For now, the postponement of the Canadian GP means that there will be no start to the season until at least June 26 with the French GP. The situation for the Covid-19 in the French country has worsened in recent days.

