With fewer declared cases of covid-19 than Spain has of dead by the epidemic, Portugal was confined in time to avoid the catastrophe of its neighbor, despite a health system weakened by years of austerity.

“The lapse of time between the first cases in Spain and in Portugal has allowed us to mitigate the spread of the focus much more effectively,” explains Dr. Joao Ribeiro, director of the intensive medicine service at the country’s largest hospital.

“We see encouraging results in the way we have managed the pandemic (…) and we do not want to lose these achievements,” said this week the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, who called for prudence.

The balance of the coronavirus epidemic in Portugal was close to 600 deaths on Friday, that is, more or less the number of daily deaths produced in neighboring Spain, the second most affected European country with a total of 18,500 deaths.

The number of officially declared cases in Portugal reached 18,000 on Wednesday, ten times less than its neighbor, a country almost five times more populated.

Before the health crisis, Portugal was among the countries in Europe with the weakest proportion of the number of beds in intensive care units per inhabitant. However, the number of critically ill patients began to drop before the limit of their capacities was reached.

At the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, “the situation is under control and our capacities are sufficient,” says Dr. Joao Ribeiro.

Since the start of the pandemic, his hospital has already doubled its thirty beds in intensive care and will be able to reach 120 if necessary.

– No response to “avalanche” –

But “if we had had an avalanche of cases as has been seen elsewhere, the country would not have had the means to face it,” he says.

Portugal detected its first case in early March, more than a month after Spain. And the first death occurred two weeks later, when the neighboring country already had 200 dead.

The Portuguese socialist government, going faster than the experts in epidemiology recommended, then closed schools, closed its border with Spain and declared a state of emergency to organize the confinement of the population.

Without these measures, despite being less strict than those imposed on the Spanish, “the national health service would have been overwhelmed, we would have had many more contaminated people and many more deaths,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa acknowledged on Wednesday.

“The decision to close the schools has been the big difference with the cases in Spain or Italy,” says the president of the Independent Union of Doctors, Jorge Roque da Cunha.

However, this general practitioner from the Lisbon region is concerned that the public health system was “already full” due to “ten years of austerity” since the great financial crisis.

The result has been the “closure of emergency services”, “700,000 people deprived of family doctors” or patients who must wait “up to two years” before being able to operate.

– “Patriotism in times of crisis –

Portugal, directly impacted in 2011 by the debt crisis in the euro area, has had to clean up its public accounts to the detriment of the quality of its public services.

Contrary to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister Costa has so far been able to count on the support of the head of the right-wing opposition, Rui Rio, who urged his supporters not to criticize the government, for the sake of “patriotism” in times crisis.

The Portuguese leaders confirmed on Wednesday that the state of emergency and the confinement measures will remain in force until the end of April in order to start in May a “progressive transition” towards the resumption of economic and social activity.