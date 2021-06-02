Portugal and Spain will present their official candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup

Under the umbrella of the friendly match to be played Spain Y Portugal Next Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid, the Heads of State and Government of both countries will make the official presentation of their joint proposal to organize the 2030 World Cup, an intention that they already announced on June 8, 2019.

It will be an act chaired by King Felipe VI and in which the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Heads of Government, Pedro Sánchez and António Costa, and the presidents of the soccer federations, Luis Rubiales and Fernando Gomes will be present.

The idea was launched in 2018 by Pedro Sánchez at the XXX Hispano-Lusa Summit that hosted the Spanish city of Valladolid, where the head of the Spanish Executive, in the presence of the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, proposed joint attendance at the 2030 World Cup to it was organized by Spain, Portugal, Morocco.

Later the option of Morocco vanished, although the federative and governmental bodies of Portugal and Spain maintained the idea and in June 2019 Rubiales and Gomes announced “an in-depth analysis process on the possibility of presenting a joint candidacy to organize the World Cup. 2030 “.

The president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Fernando Gomes, has insisted during the pandemic that football has to look for other types of options and solutions and has been very supportive of the joint World Cup.

Luis Rubiales expressed himself along the same lines on the day of the friendly between Portugal and Spain last October, when he said: “We work hand in hand with the government and all the institutions to, in times of pandemic, all work together by hope and hope to host a World Cup. “

Even former Portuguese footballer Pedro Pauleta, former player of Deportivo de la Coruña, UD Salamanca or Paris Saint Germain, assured EFE that “it is a very important candidacy for the world of football, since both Portugal and Spain have a great capacity to organize and they are countries that are passionate about football. “

In these last two years, the federations of both countries have insisted that the idea is based on a joint work between the football estates and the Governments of Spain and Portugal, so that they go hand in hand.