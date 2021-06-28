Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are eliminated against Belgium in the round of 16 of the European Championship

Belgium, with a goal from Thorgan Hazard shortly before the break, made the most of the advantage in the second half and beat Portugal (1-0) in the round of 16 match of the European Championship that was played this Sunday in Seville, where the Portuguese team, Reigning champion of the tournament, he is left without the dream of repeating the feat.

Now the team led by Spanish Roberto Martínez has the next challenge, to overcome Italy next Friday in Munich, a rival who will be measured in the quarterfinals.

After a first half with little game that was only uncovered in the last minutes, in which the goal arrived, in the second the team led by Fernando Santos put more ardor to balance the shock.

But Belgium practically gave up the attack to have the goal of Thibaut Courtois blocked, who, with a stop after a header from Ruben Dias, in addition to seeing how a shot from Raphael Guerreiro hit the vine, avoided a draw in the siege of The Portuguese.

With this result, the first quarter-final match is confirmed, as Italy was waiting for the winner of the match, so Belgium and Azzurri will meet in the next round.

