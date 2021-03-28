Porto would be looking for the return of Héctor Herrera in the summer market

Football player Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Leaguea, would be on the team’s radar again Porto of the Liga NOS of Portugal, who wants him back in the next summer market.

According to information from the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, the Dragons team is looking for the possibility of Hector Herrera’s return after two seasons in the Colchoneros team.

The Mexican midfielder became a figure of the Porto team for that reason in passing in Portuguese football, being one of the favorite players of the fans and lifting a league title and other cup titles during his stay.

@FCPorto would be interested in bringing back HÉCTOR HERRERA [Record] Conceição, Porto coach, would approve the operation Market value: 8 MILLION [transfermarkt]

Real cost of transfer: 5 MILLION

Contract until June 2022 pic.twitter.com/vHD7OrAKLR – Ágora Fútbol (@AgoraFutbol) March 27, 2021

After the signing of Héctor Herrera to Atlético de Madrid, he has undergone a series of injuries, which have prevented him from having regularity in Diego Simeone’s team, adding only 381 minutes in 9 league matches last season.

