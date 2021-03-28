Porto wants to recover a Mexican figure



It would be an express request from Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach.

Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images

Hector Herrera would be in the plans of FC Porto for the next season. The Mexican midfielder has had no luck or regularity in the Atletico Madrid, and Sergio Conceição, coach of the “Dragons”, wants him back to reinforce the Portuguese club, according to reports from Record and A Bola.

Herrera lived his best years in football wearing the Porto jersey: for six seasons he was the owner and lord of the half of the field, also achieved a good scoring record for his position (26 goals in 164 league games. In the Champions League he added 7 goals in 41 games.

Héctor Herrera has had no luck at Atleti

Herrera He took a leap in quality by signing for Atlético de Madrid from Cholo Simeone. However, the injuries, the COVID and the rotations of the Argentine coach have played against him. In his first campaign he only played 21 league games, the lowest record since 2013/2014, when he made his debut for Porto.

This year the Mexican has only appeared in nine league games, a competition in which he has not yet been able to score. One goal and four assists is the record of “Zorro” during his internship as a “colchonero”.

Muscle ailments and the suffering of the coronavirus have separated him from some games and have prevented him from taking a rhythm that allows him to be considered by Simeone even when he is healthy.

Héctor Herrera ends contract in 2022, so its price should not be very high if any set tries to acquire it this summer. It is currently priced at $ 9.4 million by the Transfermarkt page. It is a price that Porto can afford, more if his coach wants the return of the Mexican, who would surely concede an offer.