Porto vs Chelsea: Schedule and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match

In activity of the UEFA Champions League on Porto you will receive in the Dragão Stadium to the Chelsea At about 2:00 p.m. (central time) I find that you can follow through the signals of ESPN 2.

The Dragons have lost five of their last eight games to him Chelsea With a mark of 2 wins and a draw, only to Real Madrid have they lost more matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea have won 75 percent of their matches against teams from Portugal with a mark of 9 wins and one draw and two losses, being the second country that has beaten the most times behind Real Madrid with 13 wins.

This will be the second time that Chelsea and Porto have met in the UEFA Champions League and the English won the tie with a 3-2 aggregate goal in the 2006-2007 season.

