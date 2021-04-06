Porto vs Chelsea: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

The Chelsea is facing an unrepeatable opportunity to get into his first Champions League semi-finals in seven years against a Porto who already struck against Juventus in Turin and who can repeat the feat of the times of Jose Mourinho.

Those of Thomas tuchel, yes, they come from losing their first game since the German coach arrived. A 2-5 defeat against West Bromwich Albion that has opened the team’s doubts, although it was conditioned by the expulsion of Thiago Silva after half an hour.

After only conceding two goals in 15 games, the Chelsea He took five this weekend and his priority will go through leaving the door to zero with the defense of five that Tuchel will raise. The loss of N’golo Kanté, due to physical problems, defines the middle with Mateo Kovacic (who if he receives a yellow, he loses the return) and Jorginho.

For its part, Porto has become strong this year in Europe thanks to a signature block designed by coach Sérgio Conceiçao, who wants to relive the exploits of Mourinho, in 2004, and Arthur Jorge, in 1987, when “the dragons “European champions were proclaimed.

With three Champions in his showcases, ex-Madrid player Pepe leads a squad in which no other player has any European title. Pepe is the benchmark that made possible the dream of eliminating Juventus from Turin in the round of 16, while goalkeeper Marchesín becomes great in the Champions League.

Probable lineups:

Porto: Marchesín; Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi, Manafá; Grujic, Uribe, Corona, Otávio, Luis Díaz; Marega.

Chelsea: Mendy; Alonso, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, James, Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Werner and Giroud.

