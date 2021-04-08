Porto vs Chelsea: Official lineups of the Champions League match

The Chelsea is facing an unrepeatable opportunity to get into his first Champions League semi-finals in seven years against a Porto that already gave the bell against Juventus of Turin and that can repeat the feat of the times of José Mourinho.

Those of Thomas tuchelYes, they come from losing their first game since the German coach arrived. A 2-5 loss to him West Bromwich Albion that has opened the doubts of the team, although it was conditioned by the expulsion of Thiago Silva after half an hour

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

On the other hand, the Porto has become strong this year in Europe thanks to a signature block designed by coach Sérgio Conceiçao, who wants to relive the exploits of Mourinho, in 2004, and Arthur Jorge, in 1987, when “the dragons” were proclaimed European champions .

With Atlético de Madrid already eliminated, in the great step forward for Chelsea in Europe in recent years, the ‘Blues’ aspire to a semi-final that they have not stepped on since 2014 against the team that everyone wanted in the draw a few weeks ago .

Porto wants to relive in Seville that UEFA final that beat Celtic (3-2) in 2003 and appeals to the fact that the two times it has managed to reach the semifinals of the Champions League, it ended up winning the competition.

Lineups:

Porto 1 Marchesín (PO) 3 Pepe (C) 7 Luis Díaz 8 Uribe 11 Marega 12 Zaidu 16 Grujić 17 Corona 18 Manafá 19 Mbemba 25 Otávio Chelsea 16 Mendy (PO) 2 Rüdiger 4 A. Christensen 5 Jorginho 11 Werner 17 Kovačić 19 Mount 21 Chilwell 24 James 28 Azpilicueta (C) 29 Havertz

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content