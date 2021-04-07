Porto vs Chelsea: Goal by Mason Mount in the Champions League match

Porto and Chelsea are meeting this Wednesday at do Dragão in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals, in a tie that has already broken zero on the scoreboard, through Mason Mount.

The goal came at minute 31 after a play in which Mount reached the area with a great feint and defined by crossing Marchesín to score the goal.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

The game started quite tight in midfield, however, it was the visiting team who was able to open the scoring in the first half.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: