The leadership of the Portuguese Championship may change hands as soon as it resumes. This Wednesday, on the first day of the competition’s games after almost three months stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, Porto was surprised and lost 2-1 to the Famalicão. Now, then, you can see the point taken by Benfica.

Porto remained with 60 points, with only one advantage over their rival from Lisbon, who on Thursday will receive Tondela and have the opportunity to take the lead of the tournament. Famalicão reached 40 points, in fifth place, being the main surprise of the championship.

The match was played without the public in the stands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Thus, the Famalicão fan could not celebrate inside his club’s stadium a rare victory over Porto, the first at the Municipal Stadium of Famalicão since the 1946/1947 season.

Club fans, however, were not completely out of the game. Some could be heard singing outside the stadium, while others watched the game on the balconies of the nearby buildings overlooking the field. And Porto fans had come together to support the team by leaving the hotel for the duel.

As a safety measure, the players wore masks on the benches and there were few interactions before the match, which started after a minute of silence, with the athletes gathered around the midfield circle. The club’s officers stood a few feet away from each other in the VIP seats.

To obtain this historic result, Famalicão had a great performance by Brazilian goalkeeper Rafael Defendi, who made some difficult interventions, one of them with his leg, after heading Tiquinho Soares.

And if the Brazilian did well, the other goalkeeper of the match, Argentine Marchesín, failed. Right at the beginning of the final stage, at three minutes, he started playing erroneously, leaving the ball at the disposal of Fábio Martins, who played for the empty goal to make it 1-0.

Porto managed to draw at 29, with the Mexican Jesús Corona, who finished low after being launched by Sérgio Oliveira. Except that Famalicão came back ahead in the scoreboard – and this time definitely – in the 33rd minute, with a kick from the entrance of the Pedro Gonçalves area.

BRAZILIAN GOAL – Hours earlier, in the game that marked the resumption of the Portuguese Championship, Portimonense beat Gil Vicente by 1 to 0. Lucas Fernandes, ex-São Paulo, scored the goal of the Portuguese’s second-to-last triumph over ninth.

