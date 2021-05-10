Porto striker Moussa Marega accepts Al-Hilal’s offer

Since 2015 in Portugal

Porto’s Mali forward Moussa Marega has accepted the offer of Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal with whom he has signed until 2024. The footballer was one of the most valuable free agents on the market and becomes one of the most zero-cost signings always featured.

Marega, 30, has played for Porto since January 2016 and has since played 190 games for the Portuguese team, scoring 72 goals and delivering 33 assists. Despite the supposed interest in the footballer of clubs such as Sevilla FC or Inter Milan, the 24-time international with Mali has opted for the proposal of Al-Hilal Saudí FC.

Marega will join Al-Hilal with veterans Bafétimbi Gomis and Sebastian Giovinco, with Peruvian winger André Carrillo and with Argentine Luciano Vietto, former player of Villarreal CF, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia CF. Of course, the African will be the ‘MVP’ of his new club ahead of Carrillo.

مرحبًا “موسى ماريغا” # ماريغا_هلالي # الهلال pic.twitter.com/uUxAlv2uth – نادي الهلال السعودي (@Alhilal_FC) May 9, 2021

