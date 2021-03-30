Porto is reunited with one of the cities that crowned it in Europe

03/30/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

EFE

Porto, which will play both matches of their elimination of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Chelsea at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in Seville, will return to the city where he won one of the European titles that shines on his record, the 2003 UEFA Cup.

In that final, held in the La Cartuja Stadium, the set then led by José Mourinho beat Celtic Glasgow 3-2, in a match that was decided by a goal from Derlei in extra time and that broke the tie set by Larson’s double for the Scots and the Portuguese goals from Alenichev and Derlei himself.

In addition, Porto has played two other matches in the Andalusian capital in two knockout stages of the same tournament against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, with a balance of a victory and a defeat that led to a classification and an elimination.

In the round of 32 of the 2010-11 edition, won 1-2 (local goal by Kanouté and so many visitors from Rolando and Guarín) and in the quarterfinals of the 2014-15 campaign they lost 4-1, after scoring Rakitic, Vitolo, Bacca and Gameiro for the Sevillans, and discounting Quaresma in the extension time.

Chelsea, meanwhile, visited the Sevilla stadium this same season on matchday five of the Champions League group stage, when they won 0-4, with a goal-scoring poker by Olivier giroud, and thus secured the first place in his group.

In addition, the Londoners have played two other times in Seville, both in the Betis field: in the 1997-98 Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals (1-2 victory with a double by Tore André Flo and a Betic goal by Alfonso); and in the group stage of the Champions League 2005-06 (loss by the minimum with so much from Dani).